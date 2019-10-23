More from Star Tribune
Duluth
What you need to know about the PolyMet and Twin Metals mines
Here are answers to common questions about the two planned mining projects in northeastern Minnesota and the controversies surrounding them.
National
Biden: Trump has 'no idea' about working-class struggles
Joe Biden cast President Donald Trump on Wednesday as a fraudulent populist whose tax policies, economic stewardship and erratic leadership have hurt U.S. workers and betrayed voters in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.
National
Marijuana found at North Dakota nuclear launch facility
The military says marijuana was found at a Minot Air Force Base nuclear missile facility in central North Dakota.
National
Oklahoma judge blocks new abortion law from taking effect
An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a new law that would allow doctors who perform medication abortions to face felony charges for not informing women about the possibility of reversing the process.
Minneapolis
Felony charge filed in punching of man after Trump rally in Minneapolis
The alleged assault was captured on news media video; authorities say the suspect has confessed.