President Donald Trump stumped for former foe Senator Ted Cruz in Houston Monday. The president's appearance on behalf of Cruz represents a once-unthinkable show of support for Trump's onetime rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and comes as Cruz faces a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

President Donald Trump stumped for former foe Senator Ted Cruz in Houston Monday. The president's appearance on behalf of Cruz represents a once-unthinkable show of support for Trump's onetime rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and comes as Cruz faces a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke.