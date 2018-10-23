More from Star Tribune
Missouri judge clarifies ruling on voter photo ID law
A Missouri judge on Tuesday made clear that local election workers cannot enforce a core requirement in a new voter photo identification law, taking away the teeth of the law in advance of a marquee U.S. Senate election on Nov. 6.
National
Group: Foster waiver sought by SC governor unconstitutional
A waiver that seeks to allow federally funded foster care agencies to continue to deny services to same-sex or non-Christian couples is unconstitutional, a civil rights group argued Tuesday.
National
New ad accuses Schimel of being soft on child molesters
An organization backed by the Democratic Attorneys General Association released a new television ad Tuesday accusing Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel of being soft on child molesters.
National
The Latest: Sunday funeral for slain South Carolina officer
The Latest on the death of a South Carolina police officer 19 days after she was shot (all times local):
National
US health chief says overdose deaths beginning to level off
The number of U.S. drug overdose deaths has begun to level off after years of relentless increases driven by the opioid epidemic, health secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday, cautioning it's too soon to declare victory.
