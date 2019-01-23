President Donald Trump says he will do an "alternative" event since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blocked him from giving his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Trump at the White House Wednesday said that the cancellation was a "disgrace."

President Donald Trump says he will do an "alternative" event since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blocked him from giving his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Trump at the White House Wednesday said that the cancellation was a "disgrace."