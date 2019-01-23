More from Star Tribune
With strike deal, Garcetti looks again toward 2020 run
After helping broker an end to a teachers strike that marooned more than half a million students, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday the deal shows that government is solving problems in Los Angeles while Washington remains hobbled by a lengthy shutdown.
DACA recipients see little reason to hope in latest proposal
Immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children see little reason to be hopeful about the latest proposal to extend protections to them as part of President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the federal government.
Ford posts quarterly loss amid struggles in Europe, China
Ford Motor Co. has reported its first quarterly loss in two years due to a pension accounting charge and poor performances in Europe and China.
Manafort denies lying to investigators after plea agreement
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman on Wednesday denied allegations he lied to investigators after he began cooperating with them.
Evers walks back directive on health care lawsuit withdrawal
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday walked back comments he made in his first State of the State address related to withdrawing Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the federal health care law.
