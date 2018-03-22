More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minnesota students heading to Washington, D.C. for March for Our Lives protest
More than 100 students from several Minnesota schools will be in Washington, D.C. to join a national protest calling for gun control.
National
New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wage hikes
Workers at New York-area airports will see their wages nearly double after the agency that operates the airports approved a series of hikes through 2023, bringing to a close years of protests.
National
Trump orders huge tariffs on China, raises trade war worries
Primed for economic combat, President Donald Trump set in motion tariffs on as much as $60 billion in Chinese imports to the U.S. on Thursday and accused the Chinese of high-tech thievery, picking a fight that could push the global heavyweights into a trade war.
National
The Latest: Video shows fatal shooting by Illinois officer
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding woman by police in Illinois (all times local):
National
Nike posts loss due to tax expense, but beats expectations
Nike reported a loss in its third quarter due to a $2 billion tax expense related to recent changes in the U.S. tax law. But its results beat expectations and its shares jumped in after-hours trading.
