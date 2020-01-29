More from Star Tribune
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
If you can make smartphone apps, Chinese tech giant Huawei wants you.
Business
Minnesota companies starting to feel sting of coronavirus outbreak in China
3M, Medtronic and others are adjusting operations as companies across the U.S. get ready to pivot should the outbreak cause longer-term slowdowns.
Business
Los Angeles high-rise that caught fire lacked sprinklers
A 25-story West Los Angeles apartment tower that caught fire, forcing firefighters to pluck stranded people from the rooftop and a ledge, had no sprinklers even though the same building burned seven years ago, authorities said.
Movies
Weinstein's rape trial shifts gears after intense testimony
After a day of intense testimony at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, prosecutors are expected to shift gears Thursday with a slate of ancillary witnesses.
National
Program with anti-gay schools loses Wells Fargo support
Wells Fargo has pulled support and another bank says it will stop donating millions of dollars to Florida's private school voucher program after reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students.