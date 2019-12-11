More from Star Tribune
National
Texas inmate executed for killing prison supervisor in 2003
A Texas inmate was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening for killing a supervisor at a state prison shoe factory in Amarillo nearly 17 years ago.
National
Judiciary panel takes first steps toward impeachment vote
The House Judiciary Committee took the first steps Wednesday evening toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.
Duluth
Duluth leaders try to fire up Minnesota legislators on passenger rail to Minneapolis
Money will again be sought for the Northern Lights Express.
National
California calls pot smoke, THC a risk to moms-to-be
A California panel voted Wednesday to declare marijuana smoke and the drug's high-producing chemical — THC — a risk to pregnant women and their developing fetuses and require warning labels for products legally sold in the nation's largest pot market.
National
Watchdog caught in political crossfire on his Russia report
The Justice Department's internal watchdog was caught in a political tug of war Wednesday as Republican and Democratic senators used his report on the origins of the Russia investigation involving Donald Trump's 2016 campaign to support their views that it was a legitimate probe or a badly bungled farce.