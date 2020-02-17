More from Star Tribune
2020 Watch: Who can show strength with voters of color?
Presidential politics move fast. What we're watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign:
Motorsports
Trump takes Daytona 500 warmup lap in presidential limousine
President Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500. The presidential motorcade took to the track to join in a warm-up lap after he had told the crowd that the racers and their teams were competing "for pure American glory."
Politics
Trump serves as grand marshal for Daytona 500
The Daytona 500 was delayed by rain for the second time on Sunday, dampening NASCAR's season opener that started with a visit from U.S. President Donald Trump.
National
Rival Democrats say Bloomberg is trying to 'buy' election
With the Nevada caucuses less than a week away, Democratic presidential candidates campaigning this weekend were fixated on a rival who wasn't contesting the state.
National
New French health minister takes up post with raised profile
Incoming French health minister, Olivier Veran, a lawmaker and doctor, was handed the keys to his new ministry on Monday while it is in middle…