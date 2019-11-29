More from Star Tribune
Who made the new drapes? It's among high court's mysteries
The lack of transparency at the Supreme Court begins with the heavy red drapes that frame the courtroom on all sides. The court replaced the drapes this summer, but would not reveal the name of the company that did the work.
World
Trump thanks troops on Afghan visit, says Taliban want deal
Politics
Trump says Taliban wants deal in Afghanistan visit
National
Thai court fines Philip Morris $39.7 million for tax evasion
A court in Thailand on Friday found the local unit of tobacco giant Philip Morris guilty of evading taxes by under-declaring the value of cigarettes it imported from the Philippines. It ordered the company to pay a fine of 1.2 billion baht ($39.7 million).
National
Trump impeachment drive has similarities to Wisconsin recall
A divisive leader drove the opposition to extreme measures. The political climate was toxic — with little civil debate or middle ground. The clash ended in a high-risk political showdown that captured the nation's attention and shaped the next election.