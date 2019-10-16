More from Star Tribune
Brexit ignites fears of renewed violence in Northern Ireland
Kate Nash says the time known as "The Troubles" never really ended in Northern Ireland.
World
Violence uproots nearly 500,000 in Burkina Faso
KOMSILGA COMMUNE, Burkina Faso – A wave of violent attacks and suspected terrorist activity in Burkina Faso has triggered a sudden humanitarian crisis, uprooting…
World
China is leasing Pacific island, shocking residents
SYDNEY – The island of Tulagi served as a South Pacific headquarters for Britain then Japan, and during World War II, its natural deepwater…
World
Reports: Mexico oil union leader resigns amid complaints
Longtime Mexican oil workers union boss Carlos Romero Deschamps, who ruled the syndicate with an iron fist for nearly three decades, reportedly resigned Wednesday following repeated scandals over alleged corruption.
World
Bipartisan House majority condemns Trump for Syria withdrawal
The resolution, which passed 354-60, calls the move "beneficial to adversaries of the United States government" including Russia, Syria and Iran.