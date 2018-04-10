More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Trump, May speak amid speculation over Syria
The Latest on the developments in Syria (all times local):
France's Macron holds talks with Saudi crown prince in Paris
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia wrapped up his first official visit to France by meeting Tuesday with President Emmanuel Macron on defense, security and economic issues.
Trump, May, Obamas not on guest list for royal wedding
It will be friends and family, rather than politicians and world leaders, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding next month.
Polish WWII survivors sue publisher of Nazi books
A lawyer in Poland says that three survivors of World War II atrocities have sued a Polish publisher of books that contain Nazi propaganda and Holocaust denial.
Saudi Crown prince sued in France for complicity in torture
A French lawyer has filed a lawsuit in a Paris court against visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accusing him of complicity in torture in Yemen, an embarrassment for the French government as it rolled out the red carpet for its powerful guest.
