World
Japan's June trade surplus jumps, while US dealings slip
Japan's trade surplus jumped 66 percent year-on-year in June on strong growth in shipments to China and other Asian countries, though exports and imports with the U.S. weakened.
World
After rescue, Thai soccer boys pray for fortune at temple
The Thai soccer boys and their coach began their first day back home with their families since they were rescued from a flooded cave with a trip to a Buddhist temple on Thursday to pray for protection from misfortunes.
World
Australian prime minister calls on pope to fire archbishop
Australia's prime minister on Thursday called on Pope Francis to fire an Australian archbishop who is the most senior Roman Catholic cleric ever convicted for covering up child sexual abuse.
World
EU ruling against Google opens 'opportunity,' rival says
European regulators' latest swipe at the dominance of U.S. tech giant Google could open new opportunities for rivals in search and web browsers — that is, if handset manufacturers decide to make the most of the opening.
World
The Latest: Thai soccer boys attend religious ceremony
The Latest on Thai youth soccer players and their coach who were rescued after being trapped in a cave (all times local):
