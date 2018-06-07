More from Star Tribune
Russia: Greece taking part in 'dirty provocations' for NATO
Russia stepped up its criticism of Greece over the expulsion of two of its diplomats, accusing the Greek government Wednesday of participating in "dirty provocations" around Macedonia's plan to become a NATO member.
World
Mere gun lover, or Siberian spy? Maria Butina's curious path
Maria Butina seemed destined for bigger things than her Siberian outpost of a hometown. In her early 20s, she built a budding political career, a mini furniture empire and a Russian gun rights movement — and she's now in jail on suspicion of spying on the United States.
World
EU fines Google a record $5 billion over mobile practices
European regulators came down hard on another U.S. tech giant Wednesday, fining Google a record $5 billion for forcing cellphone makers that use the company's Android operating system to install Google search and browser apps.
Nation
Trump administration moves to shrink grounds for asylum
Administration has taken steps to discourage people from applying in U.S.
World
Mexico president-elect gives "blank check" for peace
Mexico's future interior secretary says President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given her "a blank check" to seek ways to pacify the violence-wracked country.
