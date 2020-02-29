More from Star Tribune
Ecuador reports 1st new virus case; Mexico confirms 2 more
Officials in Ecuador on Saturday confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the South American nation, while Mexico reported two more cases and Brazil one more.
World
Outspoken gang critic LeBarón flees threat in Mexico for US
A prominent member of a community of U.S.-Mexican dual citizens living in northern Mexico that was shattered by the November massacre of three women and six children along a rural road has fled to the United States after an apparent threat on his life.
World
US and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan
Acknowledging a military stalemate after nearly two decades of conflict, the United States on Saturday signed a peace agreement with the Taliban that is aimed at ending America's longest war and bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan more than 18 years after they invaded in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
World
Members of Congress move to delay deportations of Hmong, Lao residents
Several members of Congress are moving to delay the Trump administration's efforts to deport more than 4,700 people back to Laos.On Friday, they introduced…
World
Exit polls: Opposition appears to be winning Slovakia vote
Two exit polls showed late Saturday that Slovakia's opposition appears to be winning parliamentary elections widely expected to unseat the long-dominant but scandal-tainted leftist party that governed on an anti-immigration platform.