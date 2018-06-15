President Donald Trump says the Justice Department watchdog report on the Clinton email probe shows the FBI was biased against him, and he called former FBI Director James Comey "the worst FBI director in history, by far, there's nobody close."

President Donald Trump says the Justice Department watchdog report on the Clinton email probe shows the FBI was biased against him, and he called former FBI Director James Comey "the worst FBI director in history, by far, there's nobody close."