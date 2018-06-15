More from Star Tribune
Federal court hears appeal in Kentucky abortion case
A legal feud over stricter abortion laws in Kentucky reached a federal appeals court, where lawyers for an abortion clinic and Gov. Matt Bevin's administration wrangled Wednesday over requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions.
The Latest: Federal court hears appeal in abortion case
The Latest on a federal appeals court reviewing a Kentucky law requiring women seeking an abortion to first have an ultrasound (all times local):
Trump's top Medicare official slams 'Medicare for All'
The Trump administration's Medicare chief is slamming "Medicare for All," the proposal from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for a national health care plan that would cover all Americans.
Roy Moore sues PAC over ads about misconduct accusations
Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore has filed a defamation lawsuit against a super PAC that ran an advertising blitz focused on sexual misconduct accusations against him during the campaign.
Walker calls for Democrat Matt Flynn to drop out of race
Republican Gov. Scott Walker joined the growing bipartisan call Wednesday for Democratic candidate Matt Flynn to drop out of the race for governor because of his past legal work defending the Milwaukee Archdiocese against priest abuse lawsuits.
