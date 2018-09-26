More from Star Tribune
Nation
Read full transcript of Brett Kavanaugh's opening statement for Thursday's Senate hearing
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's opening statement for a scheduled hearing Thursday of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as prepared for delivery:Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Feinstein,…
National
Connecticut city weighs changing Manafort street name
A Connecticut city is considering whether to change the name of a street that honors the father of Paul Manafort.
National
The Latest: US Fed sticks with 3 hikes next year, 1 in 2020
The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):
National
Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:
National
Fed raises rates for 3rd time this year with 1 more expected
The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate for the third time this year in response to a strong U.S. economy and signaled that it expects to maintain a pace of gradual rate hikes.
