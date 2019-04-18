More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump tried to choke Russia probe, oust Mueller, report says
Public at last, special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president. Trump was largely thwarted by those around him.
National
Partner of accused ex-cop: Feared ambush before woman shot
The partner of a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime testified Thursday that he heard a thump on the officers' squad car right before the shooting and feared a possible ambush.
National
Foxconn says committed to long term Wisconsin job creation
Foxconn Technology Group said Thursday it remains committed to "long term" job creation in Wisconsin, after Gov. Tony Evers said it was unrealistic to expect the company to employ 13,000 people as promised.
Politics
IRRRB accused of cronyism in hiring DFL operative
The standard hiring process was circumvented in awarding a civil service job that pays a six-figure salary to a prominent Iron Range Democrat, according to a newspaper report.
National
Prosecutor wants suspect in fatal SC police ambush evaluated
A South Carolina prosecutor wants a judge to order a mental health evaluation for the man accused of ambushing several officers as they approached an upscale home to question a man in a child sex assault case.