President Donald Trump's lawyers opened their impeachment trial defense on Saturday by asserting that he "did absolutely nothing wrong" when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden. They accused Democratic prosecutors of omitting key evidence when they presented their case.

President Donald Trump's lawyers opened their impeachment trial defense on Saturday by asserting that he "did absolutely nothing wrong" when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden. They accused Democratic prosecutors of omitting key evidence when they presented their case.