More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Karofsky, Kelly emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court primary
Incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday, besting Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone to advance to the April general election.
National
Ex-Gov. Blagojevich released from prison after Trump pardon
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption.
National
Wisconsin Assembly votes to require teaching the Holocaust
Teaching about the Holocaust to middle and high school students in Wisconsin would be required under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state Assembly.
National
The Latest: Biden promotes policies to Asian Americans
The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Wausau's Zunker takes Dem primary for Duffy seat
The Latest on Tuesday's primary election in Wisconsin (all times local):