More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Sanders returns to NY roots, says he can defeat Trump
Bernie Sanders kicked off his presidential campaign Saturday miles from the rent-controlled apartment where he grew up in Brooklyn and forcefully made the case that he is nothing like fellow New Yorker Donald Trump, proclaiming himself the Democrat best prepared to beat the incumbent in 2020.
National
The Latest: Sanders says his campaign built to beat Trump
The Latest on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination (all times local):
National
Trump delivers a slashing speech that rouses the right
In a slashing speech packed with braggadocio and grievance, President Donald Trump denounced Democrats as the party of "the socialist nightmare," relitigated his crowd sizes back to the inauguration and took on "sick," ''lunatic" and "dirty" foes at every turn, earning him the unvarnished adoration of cheering conservatives.
National
New Orleans police: 2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd
Two people have been killed and six injured after being struck by a vehicle on a busy New Orleans thoroughfare Saturday evening, authorities said.
National
New Orleans police: 2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd
Two people have been killed and six injured after being struck by a vehicle on a busy New Orleans thoroughfare Saturday evening, authorities said.