Freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has apologized for tweets suggesting that members of Congress support Israel because they are being paid to do so. But President Donald Trump on Tuesday called her apology "lame" and said she should resign from Congress or at least not be allowed to serve on committees.

