US aircraft carrier deployed over Iran remains outside Gulf
A U.S. aircraft carrier ordered by the White House to rapidly deploy to the Mideast over a perceived threat from Iran remains outside of the Persian Gulf, so far avoiding any confrontation with Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces, amid efforts to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington.
International groups focused on Venezuela crisis meet at UN
Two international groups trying to foster a solution to the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela want to get buy-in from countries supporting embattled President Nicolás Maduro.
Woman who told of Chinese internment camps headed to Sweden
The lawyer for a Chinese woman who attracted international attention after she fled to Kazakhstan and spoke publicly about working in Chinese internment camps says his client has left for Sweden, where she expects to get political asylum.
Ceremony, political gibes mark Trump's first day in London
Mixing pageantry and political pugilism, President Donald Trump embarked on his long-delayed state visit to Britain on Monday, belligerently insulting London's mayor but being feted with smiles by the royals at a time of turmoil for both nations in the deep, if recently strained, alliance.
Sudan troops move to crush protest camp, killing 30
Sudan's ruling military moved to crush the protest movement opposing its grip on power as security forces overran the main sit-in site in the capital early Monday, unleashing furious volleys of gunfire, burning down tents and killing at least 30 people, witnesses and protest leaders said.