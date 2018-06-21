More from Star Tribune
Local
Ely outdoor clothing featured at White House showcase
Susan Schurke was proud that Wintergreen Northern Wear was chosen but also a bit conflicted.
Politics
Republicans' data machine sets up big changes
Now they have a good idea of how every voter is likely to behave — whether they are going to vote and for whom.
National
Black man accuses Sean Spicer of hurling racial slur at him
A black man yelled at former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a bookstore and accused Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a prep school decades ago.
National
'Koch brothers' rebrand underway, still a conservative force
The conservative Koch brothers are no more — even if they remain a political powerhouse.
Nation
'Deleted family units' got lost in U.S. immigration crackdown
Government had no way to track immigrant kids split from their parents.
