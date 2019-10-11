More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Trump attacks Biden, slams impeachment probe at Minn. rally
President Donald Trump was defiant in the face of an impeachment probe as he sought to convert the threat to his presidency into a weapon on the campaign trail, with biting and unsupported attacks on potential Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Minneapolis
Trump argues for a second term, bashes Omar, Bidens, Frey
In his Target Center speech, Trump says he will win Minnesota in 2020, adding that the conduct of Rep. Ilhan Omar will be a factor. He bashed Democrats and their impeachment inquiry against him.
Local
As mother pleads for leniency, Minn. man gets 6 months for death of son left in hot SUV
He was given a stayed sentence of 48 months
Local
Cheney critical of Trump's decision on Syria
Former Vice President Dick Cheney is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops from Syria ahead of Turkish military attacks on the U.S.'s Kurdish allies.
Local
Charges: South Carolina woman kidnapped, assaulted South St. Paul girl she met online
Katrina Marie Allif drove from South Carolina to pick up the girl, who is under 12