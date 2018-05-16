More from Star Tribune
National
Ethics director questions Trump's reimbursement to lawyer
President Donald Trump revealed in his financial disclosure that he reimbursed personal attorney Michael Cohen as much as $250,000 for unspecified "expenses," with no mention of a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual tryst she said they had.
National
Democrats hope net neutrality issue will win votes this fall
Senate Democrats, joined by three Republicans, pushed through a measure intended to revive Obama-era internet rules that ensured equal treatment for all web traffic, though opposition in the House and the White House seems insurmountable.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on blame for border separations
President Donald Trump is wrongly blaming Democrats for a law that he says is forcing migrant children to be taken from their parents at the border. The decision to separate families was made by the Trump administration.
National
Liberal wins in primaries cheer some Democrats, worry others
Primary election season is still young, but the liberal wing of the Democratic Party is already celebrating.
Politics
Giuliani: Mueller's team told Trump lawyers that special counsel cannot indict a sitting president
The statement seems to signal that Congress would have to address any finding of wrongdoing in the investigation. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment.
