National
2020 Democrats see opportunity on foreign policy
Some of the leading Democrats in the 2020 presidential contest are working to strengthen their foreign policy bona fides. They're eager to address their own inexperience on national security matters and draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's unpredictable approach to trouble spots overseas.
National
Warren pitches executive orders on race and gender pay gap
Democratic 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren says that if elected president she would sign executive orders aimed at addressing the wage and employment leadership gap for…
National
Voting machines bill vetoed in fight over election changes
Pennsylvania's governor is vetoing legislation that carried $90 million to help counties buy new voting machines before 2020's elections, but ordered changes to election laws that the Democrat says don't help improve voting security or access.
Nation
Amusement park reminder of Hurricane Katrina may soon come down
The Zydeco Scream roller coaster stands motionless, and so does the Big Easy Ferris Wheel. Scampering rabbits, slithering snakes and lurking alligators are the only visitors to the abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans. Once it resounded with children's laughter and the shrieks of passengers on the thrill rides.
National
US stocks fall as hiring pickup dims hopes for a rate cut
Stocks fell broadly and bond yields rose on Wall Street in midday trading Friday after the government reported a strong pickup in hiring last month,…