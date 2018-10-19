More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Association chides Trump for praising Gianforte
The Latest on President Donald Trump's praise of a congressman who body-slammed a reporter before his election last year (all times local):
National
Florida governor candidate Gillum releases some tax returns
Florida's Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is releasing some of his tax returns ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
National
Court to hear case over ID of Texas execution drug supplier
The Texas Supreme Court has reversed itself and granted the state's request to review a case dealing with the disclosure of an execution drug supplier that officials have fought for years to keep secret.
National
AP-NORC Poll: Just 1 in 4 thinks Kavanaugh told entire truth
Just 1 in 4 people thinks Brett Kavanaugh was completely honest when he heatedly rebuffed charges of sexual assault and heavy drinking during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and Republicans and Democrats hold starkly divergent views of whether his sworn testimony to senators was credible, a poll released Friday showed.
National
Walker hits Democratic foe Evers over plagiarized material
Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers, facing charges of plagiarism from Republican Gov. Scott Walker, admitted Friday that he submitted a state education department budget request under his name without proper citations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.