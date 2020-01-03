More from Star Tribune
Jennifer Dulos case highlights common scourge, advocates say
Long before she disappeared, Jennifer Dulos told the court handling her divorce case that her husband was verbally abusive and she feared for her life.
Nation
Rare salt formations appear along the Great Salt Lake
Rare salt formations have been documented for the first time on the shores of the Great Salt Lake, and they could yield insights about salt structures found on Mars before they disappear for good.
National
Bloomberg meets Abrams while working to build broad campaign
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg came to Georgia on Friday to meet influential Democrat Stacey Abrams and then rally a white-collar crowd of supporters around his late-starting, unusual White House campaign.
Business
U.S. House directs EPA to declare 'forever chemicals' hazardous
Under the bill, the EPA would take action on PFOA and PFOS now and have five years to decide on all PFAS. The White House has indicated President Donald Trump would veto the measure, if the Senate even takes it up.
National
North Dakota man dies after being shot by tactical officers
A North Dakota man who allegedly told a neighbor he had a bomb and indicated he would harm anyone who tried to enter his condominium died after he was shot by tactical officers in an exchange of gunfire, police said.