National
Behind closed doors, Pelosi disparages Trump's 'manhood'
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump's border wall demand is really about his "manhood."
National
Gov. Walker still wants plan to save Kimberly-Clark plant
Gov. Scott Walker says he's going to do everything in his power to save a Kimberly-Clark factory and about 300 jobs after a tax incentive bill failed in the Legislature.
National
The Latest: Manafort attorneys seek more time to respond
The Latest on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local):
National
The Latest: Storm helps North Carolina, Virginia ski resorts
The Latest on a wintry storm that hit several southern states (all times local):
National
Jury recommends life in prison for man who rammed crowd
A jury Tuesday called for a sentence of life in prison plus 419 years for the Hitler admirer who killed a woman when he rammed his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville two summers ago.
