Amy Klobuchar faces scrutiny, attacks in Democratic debate
In Las Vegas, the Minnesota Democrat faced some of the most pointed criticism she's seen so far in the race.
National
Bloomberg, Sanders under attack as Democrats debate
From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip.
National
The Latest: Buttigieg hits Klobuchar on Mexican leader flub
The latest on the 2020 presidential campaign and Democratic debat e (all times local):
Business
Tax reform may be more lucrative than advertised for corporations
National analysis finds that cuts may be more lucrative for corporations than advertised; some paid nothing.
Local
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says he is being treated for kidney cancer
After a stage 4 diagnosis last year, the Minnesota Republican had undergone extensive treatment at Mayo Clinic and is doing well, he said in a statement, adding: "I am a candidate for re-election in 2020."