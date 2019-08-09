More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Another beauty, high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Behind-the-scenes: Gathering 24 farm animals for one State Fair portrait
Hilarity ensues as the photographer tries to take photos of geese, bunnies, goats and more for one portrait in this behind-the-scenes video for the State Fair commemorative artwork by R.J. Kern.
Video
Trump optimistic over firearms background checks
President Donald Trump is voicing optimism that some sort of firearms background check measure will be instituted following the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Video
Morning forecast: Fantastic Friday with a high near 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Gibson threw more balls than strikes on Thursday vs. Indians
Kyle Gibson was knocked out in the fifth inning on Thursday in loss to Cleveland