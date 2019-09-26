More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Whistleblower: White House tried to 'lock down' call details
A secret whistleblower complaint at the center of an impeachment inquiry alleges that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up, the complaint says.
National
Army sergeant faces charges in fatal West Point accident
A staff sergeant is facing charges in a rollover accident that killed a U.S. Military Academy cadet during training exercises.
National
Trump pushes Attorney General Barr into political fray again
In offering Ukraine's president the help of Attorney General William Barr in investigating political rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is once again inserting the nation's top law enforcement officer into a political fray.
National
The Latest: White House defends Trump as complaint released
The Latest on testimony by the acting director of national intelligence and a whistleblower complaint (all times local):