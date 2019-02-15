More from Star Tribune
NJ attorney general subpoenas Trump's inaugural committee
State authorities in New Jersey have subpoenaed a host of financial records from the committee that organized President Donald Trump's inauguration.
National
2020 Dems hit early voting states; Weld explores GOP bid
Several Democratic presidential candidates are spending the long holiday weekend on the campaign trail, while a Republican has announced he's creating an exploratory committee for…
National
California may sue Trump over emergency wall declaration
California is likely to sue President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the state attorney general said Friday.
National
Kentucky closer to banning most abortions if Roe overturned
Kentucky took a step closer toward preparing for a possible post-Roe v. Wade era on Friday.
National
Trump's national emergency sparks new GOP divide in Congress
President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build his long-promised border wall ends one political problem for the White House and its allies on Capitol Hill, but launches another.
