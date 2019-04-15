More from Star Tribune
TV & Media In first night here, Dave Chappelle thanks Minnesota for sending 'wild' politicians to D.C.
Trump touts tax cuts, economy at roundtable in Burnsville
Trump recited a number of GOP selling points for the tax cuts, which Democrats opposed for conferring most of its benefits on the wealthy and large corporations.
Chinese woman who entered Mar-a-Lago denied bail
A federal judge denied bail Monday for a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, saying her actions and statements suggest "she was up to something nefarious" and there is an "extreme risk of flight" if she were released.
Video: Officers shoot man after telling him to drop gun
Police video released Monday shows an officer in Charlotte, North Carolina, fatally shooting a man who was armed but didn't point his weapon at authorities.
North Dakota governor 'read every letter' on abortion bill
Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday that he carefully considered all arguments before signing legislation that makes it a crime for a doctor performing a second-trimester abortion to use instruments such as clamps, scissors and forceps to remove the fetus from the womb.
Court rejects bid to save Louisiana Confederate monument
A judge was right when he cleared the way to remove a Confederate monument at a north Louisiana courthouse, a federal appeals court has ruled. A local official applauded the decision but said the case probably isn't over.