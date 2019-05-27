More from Star Tribune
Greece: Stock market rallies after PM calls early election
Greek markets reacted positively Monday to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' call for snap general elections following a resounding defeat of his left-wing Syriza party in European and local elections.
World
The Latest: Italy's 5-Stars have work to do after EU vote
The Latest on European elections (all times local):
World
Future uncertain for Catalan separatists elected in Europe
Three jailed or fugitive Catalan politicians hope to use their freshly won seats in the European Parliament as loudspeakers for their separatist cause in northeastern Spain — although actually being sworn in as lawmakers will be the first obstacle they have to overcome.
World
EU rejects US demand that agriculture be part of trade talks
The European Union's top trade official insists that the agricultural sector cannot be included in negotiations on a new trade agreement with the United States, as the U.S. has demanded.
World
Home Secretary Sajid Javid joins race for UK prime minister
British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is joining the race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May.