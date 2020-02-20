More from Star Tribune
Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy
Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected, three officials familiar with the closed-door briefing said Thursday.
National
Warren's next challenge: Maintain post-debate momentum
Elizabeth Warren enters the final stretch before Saturday's Nevada Democratic caucus with a new and enviable but nonetheless critical mission: capitalizing on a standout performance during Wednesday's presidential debate.
National
Mexico scientist accused as Russian spy due for bail hearing
A bail hearing is set Friday for a Mexican scientist accused of spying for Russia in Miami.
National
Assembly GOP limits area with 4 a.m. convention bar time
The state Assembly walked back a bill Thursday that would have allowed bars across Wisconsin to stay open later during the Democratic National Convention this summer, tweaking the proposal to allow extended hours only for taverns in the southeastern corner of the state before passing it on to the Senate.
National
Trump takes aim at scrambled Dem race, Bloomberg's debate debut, even 'Parasite' as Best Picture
Relishing in Democrats' jumbled primary in the wake of a fractious debate, President Donald Trump offered stinging criticism of his rivals as he sought to take advantage of the moment.