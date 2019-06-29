Once again, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have hit the reset button in trade talks between the world's two biggest economies, at least delaying an escalation in tension that had financial markets on edge and cast a cloud over the global economy.

Once again, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have hit the reset button in trade talks between the world's two biggest economies, at least delaying an escalation in tension that had financial markets on edge and cast a cloud over the global economy.