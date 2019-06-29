More from Star Tribune
More From World
Big music fest abruptly ended over security, fraud suspicion
A music festival in Belgium featuring major stars like rapper Cardi B came to a chaotic end before it had even started.
Thousands join gay pride parades around the world
Thousands of people have turned out for gay pride celebrations across the world, including a boisterous march through the Mexican capital.
Venezuela sources: Talks to break deadlock set to resume
Negotiations aimed at breaking Venezuela's political standoff will resume next week, likely on the Caribbean island of Barbados, according to three people familiar with the talks between representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
German captain who outraged Italian leader pushes limits
Even before the 31-year-old German captain with tied-back dreadlocks and a cool, steely voice, rammed her migrant rescue ship into an Italian border police patrol boat, she had deeply angered Italy's hard-line interior minister.
Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch
Major league baseball's first game in Europe received a royal launch.