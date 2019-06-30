More from Star Tribune
Hong Kong protesters block roads before handover ceremony
Protesters in Hong Kong pushed barriers and dumpsters into the streets early Monday morning in an apparent bid to block access to a symbolically important ceremony marking the anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China.
World
Dozens killed in latest Taliban attack in Afghanistan
Taliban sent at least four Humvees filled with explosives into Afghanistan building.
World
Heat wave brings Germany new June high for 2nd time in days
Germany has recorded a new high temperature for June just days after an early summer heat wave toppled a 72-year-old record
World
EU leaders struggle to agree on candidates for top jobs
European Union leaders struggled deep into Sunday night to narrow down a list of candidates for key posts at the helm of the 28-nation bloc amid deep divisions over how to best balance political, geographic and gender considerations.
World
Drowned migrants return to El Salvador for burial
The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together last week while trying to cross the Rio Grande to the U.S. returned to El Salvador on Sunday for burial.