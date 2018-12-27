More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Major storm whipping up blizzard conditions
The Latest on the powerful storm whipping up blizzard conditions in Upper Midwest (all times local):
National
Court: Town doesn't have to take care of possible cemetery
A southwestern Wisconsin town doesn't have to assume control of and maintain land that a group of people contends is an old cemetery where some of their ancestors were buried, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
National
Legal marijuana industry toasts year of global gains
The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.
National
Trump administration seeks to dismiss cities' ACA lawsuit
The Trump administration is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by several cities for allegedly sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.
National
White House, congressional Democrats see no deal on shutdown
Chances look slim for ending the partial government shutdown any time soon.
