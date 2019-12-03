More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China and US clash over Xinjiang, Hong Kong bills
Already strained relations between China and the United States were further muddied after U.S. Congress overwhelmingly approved a bill targeting Beijing's mass crackdown on ethnic Muslim minorities Wednesday, less than one week after President Donald Trump signed separate human rights legislation on Hong Kong.
World
French workers ready for long strike to fight pension change
Large swathes of France's workforce, spanning generations, will go on strike Thursday to protest the government's planned overhaul of the pension system.
World
Chinese foreign minister arrives in South Korea for talks
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for his first visit in four years amid efforts to patch up relations damaged by Seoul's decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system that Beijing perceives as a security threat.
World
Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram granted bail
India's Supreme Court has ordered the release of a key opposition Congress party leader on bail in a case involving alleged bribery and money laundering that benefited his son's company.
World
Israeli PM escapes domestic woes to meet Pompeo in Lisbon
Looking to escape his legal and political woes at home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was headed Wednesday toward a warmer embrace in Portugal for a meeting with like-minded ally U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.