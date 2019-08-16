More from Star Tribune
National
Trump ties U.S. success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'
President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.
National
Reports: Stowaway found on flight from Havana to Miami
Authorities say a stowaway was found hiding in the cargo section of an airplane that arrived from Havana to Miami International Airport.
National
Critics blast Oregon repeal of tsunami-zone building ban
With sunlight sparkling off surrounding Yaquina Bay, workers are putting up an ocean-studies building, smack in the middle of an area expected to one day be hit by a tsunami.
National
Churches arm, train congregants in wake of mass shootings
Acrid gun smoke clouded the sunny entrance of a Texas church on a recent Sunday.
National
Google employees call for pledge not to work with ICE
Hundreds of Google employees are calling on the company to pledge it won't work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's the latest in a year full of political and social pushback from the tech giant's workforce.