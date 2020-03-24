More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
Man fatally poisons himself after self-medicating for coronavirus, hospital says
A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks that is also found in an anti-malaria medication that's been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.
Volunteers sew masks for health workers facing shortages
Bill Purdue waterproofs basements for a living, but he has spent the past few days in his buddy's Washington, Indiana, auto trim and upholstery shop cutting rectangles of cotton fabric that his friend sews into face masks.
Iconic plant's end spells doom for struggling coal industry
President Donald Trump tried to stop it from happening. The top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, did too.
Tokyo Olympics postponed, U.S. closes in on relief package
The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday postponed this summer's Tokyo Games for a year as coronavirus deaths mounted around the world and U.S. lawmakers closed in on a nearly $2 trillion deal to help cushion the economic damage from the crisis.
The Latest: IOC, Japan agree to postpone Tokyo Olympics
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 387,000 people and killed over 16,500. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms…