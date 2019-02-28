More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Congo: 4 Ebola patients missing after 2nd clinic attack
Four Ebola patients in Congo were missing after intruders attacked a treatment center run by Doctors Without Borders for the second time in four days, Congo's Health Ministry said Thursday.
World
European court rules in favor of child migrant, fines France
The European Court of Human Rights ordered France to pay 15,000 euros ($17,000) to an Afghan migrant for failing to protect him when, as a 12-year-old, he lived alone in a makeshift migrant camp in Calais.
World
The Latest: Israel PM rejects latest corruption allegations
The Latest on decision to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges (all times local):
World
Irish drivers warned over 'no-deal' Brexit as EU and UK talk
Ireland's deputy prime minister said Thursday that the European Union wants to work with Britain to ensure there is a Brexit deal, as Irish drivers were warned they will need new paperwork to cross the currently invisible border to Northern Ireland if the U.K. leaves the bloc without an agreement.
World
A look at the corruption scandals of Israel's prime minister
Israel's attorney general recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust on Thursday in a series of corruption scandals that have dogged his recent years in office and overshadowed his current re-election campaign.