More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Nevada Senate race could test Kavanaugh impact
Many Republicans are breathing easier this week, confident that the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination fired up their voters.
National
Trump's boasts ring hollow in some black communities
It's one of President Donald Trump's favorite talking points in promoting his administration's success: the record low rate of black unemployment. But on a recent sunny afternoon in Vernon Park in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, that victory seemed hollow.
National
Can we talk? Trump's riding high _ and he's got a lot to say
Can we talk? Donald Trump would like to chat.
National
US-Saudi relations hit snag over journalist's disappearance
Sword dancers. Gleaming palaces. Military jets streaming red, white and blue trails.
National
Pence, Biden head to dueling rallies in fierce Indiana race
When Hillary Clinton belted back whiskey a decade ago in a northwest Indiana bar, it was celebrated as a sign of authenticity that helped her win a bitter primary over Barack Obama in the Rust Belt state.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.