France fries: Record heat hits tourists, schools, hospitals
Schools are dousing kids with water and nursing homes are equipping the elderly with hydration sensors as France and other nations battle a record-setting heat wave baking much of Europe.
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'
With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle with the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.
Army helicopter with 12 aboard missing in Indonesia's Papua
An Indonesian military helicopter carrying 12 people went missing Friday in the country's troubled easternmost province of Papua.
Japan court orders compensation for kin of leprosy patients
A Japanese court ordered the government on Friday to pay 370 million yen ($3.4 million) in damages to the relatives of former leprosy patients over a segregation policy that severed family ties and caused long-lasting prejudice.
