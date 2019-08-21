More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Ex-police union leader, lobbyist appear in court
The Latest on the arrest of the former president of the Massachusetts State Police labor union and the union's former lobbyist (all times local):
Deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year, federal budget office says
"The nation's fiscal outlook is challenging," said Phillip Swagel, director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
After school Nazi salute video, more racist videos emerge
School officials in Orange County, California, are reopening an investigation into a group of high school students seen on video giving Nazi salutes last year after more racist images surfaced.
Trump moves to end limits on detention of migrant children
The Trump administration is moving to end a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. A court fight will almost certainly follow over the government's desire to hold migrant families until their cases are decided.
Court: Electoral College members not bound by popular vote
A U.S. appeals court in Denver said Electoral College members can vote for the presidential candidate of their choice and aren't bound by the popular vote in their states.