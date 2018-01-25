More from Star Tribune
Blast at home in SW Pakistani border town kills 2, wounds 10
A Pakistani government official says a powerful blast at a home in the southwestern town of Qillah Saifullah bordering Afghanistan has killed at least two people and wounded 10 others.
World
Southeast Asian leaders gather for first Australia summit
Southeast Asian leaders started gathering Friday for their first summit in Australia as the regional neighbors look for closer economic and security links and the host prime minister warned against trade protectionism.
World
2 killed during land mine clearance training in Cambodia
A land mine exploded accidently during clearance training at a military base in western Cambodia, killing two people, including an Australian, and injuring three others, police said.
World
6 months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico pleads for help
Hurricane Maria shredded the electric poles in this plantain farming town high in the mountains of central Puerto Rico, leaving tens of thousands of people without power or running water. Desperate, residents of the town's Barrio Mana neighborhood asked federal officials for a generator to pump water from the well that supplies the neighborhood's 130 families.
World
Mexico arrests 18 in kidnapping, killing of federal agents
Mexican authorities arrested 18 people Thursday in the abduction of two prosecution agents forced to appear on a video by a drug gang before they were slain, the Attorney General's Office said.
