More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's long investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, setting off celebrations of vindication by Trump and his supporters. Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer.
National
Harris sends message to old-guard: Every era has its end
California Sen. Kamala Harris sent a subtle signal to the old-guard of Democratic politics that every era has its end.
National
The world finally gets words from Mueller _but just a few
Robert Mueller has finally spoken. But it isn't easy to find exactly what he said.
National
The Latest: Schultz says he will attend AIPAC
The Latest on the 2020 campaign season (all times Eastern):6:40 a.m.Howard Schultz will attend the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on…
Politics
Business' donations help drop cost of Owatonna school referendum
Supplies and funds from the community will lower a school bond referendum to $116M.