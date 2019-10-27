More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Jackson says no King holiday without Conyers
The Latest on the death of former Rep. John Conyers of Detroit (all times local):
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims on extremists, impeachment
President Donald Trump fabricated a tale about foreshadowing Osama bin Laden's 9/11 attack and warning against a war in Iraq before it happened in a weekend of exaggerated boasts and faulty assertions about the U.S. fight against extremists.
National
Trump's visit to Chicago creates stir before he even arrives
President Donald Trump's visit to Chicago is stirring up a tempest even before he arrives in the city that he's repeatedly derided as the poster child of urban violence and dysfunctional Democratic politics.
National
California Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe
Freshman Rep. Katie Hill, a rising Democratic star in the House, announced her resignation Sunday amid an ethics probe, saying explicit private photos of her with a campaign staffer had been "weaponized" by her husband and political operatives.
National
Growing uncertainty looms over Dems' 2020 primary
Look no further than Pearl City Station, a plain brick building set along the banks of the Mississippi River, to understand the growing sense of uncertainty seeping into the Democratic Party's 2020 primary contest.