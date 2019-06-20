More from Star Tribune
Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy
The self-avowed white supremacist who plowed his car into counterdemonstrators opposing a white nationalist rally in Virginia two years ago, killing one person and injuring dozens, has asked a judge for mercy and a sentence shorter than life in prison.
National
The Latest: Biden says comments taken out of context
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina (all times local):
National
The Latest: Pelosi asked Trump to delay immigration sweep
The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):
National
In Wisconsin, cannabis and CBD users close as Main Street
In a tiny room inside a hair salon in Viroqua, Wisconsin, two women gaze over a glass case. They have driven 30-some miles down the Mississippi River from La Crosse just to check out Kickapoo Kind, a shop established last summer in the heart of the state's politically liberal Driftless region.
Politics
New documents revisit questions on Rep. Omar's marriage history
Although she has legally corrected the discrepancy, she has declined to say anything about how or why it happened.