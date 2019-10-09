More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Beer all over Mormon church parking lot after truck crashes
Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semi-trailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew banned by the faith.
National
Powerful Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey of New York to retire
Rep. Nita Lowey, who leads the powerful House Appropriations Committee and is a 31-year veteran of Congress, announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of next year.
National
The Latest: Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker makes emotional plea
The Latest on Wisconsin Assembly debate over rule changes, accommodations for disabled lawmaker (all times local):
National
ICE criticizes ruling restricting use of immigrant databases
The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday criticized a judge's ruling barring his agency from relying solely on databases that have at times led to the wrongful detention of American citizens.
National
Florida men tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine investigation were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The charges relate to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting Trump's reelection.